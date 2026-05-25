Landslide warnings issued to six districts extended

Landslide warnings issued to six districts extended

May 25, 2026   08:02 pm

Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued to several areas of two districts owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall conditions across the country.

The warning issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (25) until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (26).

Warning Level 2: Amber (Alert)

Kegalle District: Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota
Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Ayagama

Warning Level 1: Yellow (Watch)

Colombo District: Seethawaka, Padukka
Gampaha District: Attanagalla
Kalutara District: Palindanuwara, Matugama, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta, Ingiriya, Horana
Kegalle District:  Bulathkohupitiya 
Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa
Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Elapatha, Kalawana

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