Northern Governor denies social media claims of Vesak dansal ban

The Governor of the Northern Province, Nagalingam Vethanayahan has dismissed social media reports claiming that dansals and Vesak decorations have been banned in the Northern Province during this year’s Vesak season.

Issuing a statement, the Governor’s Office said the claims circulating online are entirely false and without any basis.

The statement emphasized that no such decision had been taken by the Governor’s Secretariat and that no discussions had been held regarding imposing any restrictions on Vesak-related activities.

According to the Governor’s Office, certain groups appear to be deliberately spreading false information with the intention of disrupting ethnic and religious harmony and creating confusion among the public.

The statement further noted that an official complaint has already been lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the matter.

The Governor also appealed to the public not to be misled by false social media propaganda and urged citizens to continue safeguarding peace and religious harmony.