PM to hold talks with graduates over teacher recruitment issue

A discussion between Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and representatives of the Education Graduate Association is scheduled to take place tomorrow (26) regarding the ongoing issue over teacher recruitment.

The discussion will be held over the failure to recruit graduates from the 2018/19 and 2019/20 academic years of state universities into the teaching service.

The association stated that under the Sri Lanka Teacher Service Minute, education graduates should be recruited to Grade 2.2 of the teaching service through a general interview and practical assessment.

However, the graduates concerned have not yet been recruited, while no clear solution has been provided so far.

Representatives of the association said a discussion had previously been held with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on February 10 over the issue.

According to a Cabinet decision issued on March 3, graduates were expected to be recruited alongside the ongoing programme to recruit other graduates into the teaching service.

Although the Prime Minister’s Office had reportedly informed Provincial Councils regarding the decision, the councils had stated that the communication did not specify a clear recruitment quota.

The association further claimed that Provincial Councils have also indicated that education graduates cannot be included within the current recruitment programme for 23,000 teachers.