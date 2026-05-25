Southwest monsoon strengthens, heavy rain expected in several areas tomorrow

Southwest monsoon strengthens, heavy rain expected in several areas tomorrow

May 25, 2026   09:35 pm

The Southwest monsoon is gradually establishing across the island, bringing increased rainfall to the southwestern parts of the country over the next few days, according to the Department of Meteorology.

According to the latest forecast, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Heavy rainfall of around 100mm is expected in some areas, the Met. Department noted.

The Department also stated that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee district.

The general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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