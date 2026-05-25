19 injured as bus carrying factory workers overturns in Kahathuduwa

A total of 19 individuals sustained minor injuries after a bus carrying apparel factory workers veered off the road and overturned into a paddy field along the Diyagama Road in Kahathuduwa today (25), according to police.

The Police Headquarters stated that the accident occurred when the bus attempted to make way for another vehicle travelling on the road.

Seventeen of the injured were admitted to the Homagama Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, one injured person was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, while another was admitted to the Wethara Hospital.

Police said none of the injured passengers are reported to be in critical condition.