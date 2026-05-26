US military launches new strikes on targets in southern Iran, US Central Command says

US military launches new strikes on targets in southern Iran, US Central Command says

May 26, 2026   06:16 am

The US military says it has launched new strikes on southern Iran, targeting Iranian missile sites and boats attempting to place mines.

US Central Command said in a statement the strikes were taken in “self-defense”, and were designed “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces”.

A Central Command spokesperson said the US military “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire”.

The strikes come as Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai said some progress has made in talks with the US, but a deal to end the conflict “is not imminent”.

Iran is yet to respond to the latest US strikes. It is unclear what impact they will have on any potential peace agreement between the US and Iran.

At the weekend, President Donald Trump had suggested the sides were close to a deal, but later said he had instructed negotiators “not to rush into” one.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said an agreement could possibly be reached on Monday.

But on Monday, Baqai responded: “It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion... But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent - no-one can make such a claim.”

The US and Israel launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran on 28 February, sparking conflict across the Middle East. 

Iran responded by attacking Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf, and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. The move sent oil prices soaring globally.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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