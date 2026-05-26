Heavy rainfall expected in some parts of the island today

Southwest Monsoon is gradually establishing across the island, an increase in rainfall over the southwestern parts of the island is expected, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa district after 1.00 pm, the Met. Department stated.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.