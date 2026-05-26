Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon to be indicted over attack on Aragalaya protest

The Attorney General (AG) has informed the Supreme Court that indictments are expected to be filed within one month against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon over investigations into the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement in 2022, at the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

During proceedings on an appeal filed by the Attorney General against a Court of Appeal ruling that invalidated a directive issued to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to name former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon as a suspect in the case, the Supreme Court was informed of key developments in the case yesterday (25).

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Achala Wengappuli, and Sampath Wijeratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath, appearing for the Attorney General, informed the court that steps would be taken to file indictments against former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Chief Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz, heading the three-judge bench, questioned how long it would take to file the indictments. In response, the Deputy Solicitor General stated that the indictments would be filed within one month.

Senior Counsel Romesh de Silva, appearing for Tennakoon, submitted before court that if indictments are filed against his client, the continuation of the current proceedings would become invalid.

After considering the submissions made by both parties, the three-judge bench scheduled the matter to be taken up again on September 02, 2026.