Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon to be indicted over attack on Aragalaya protest

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon to be indicted over attack on Aragalaya protest

May 26, 2026   08:21 am

The Attorney General (AG) has informed the Supreme Court that indictments are expected to be filed within one month against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon over investigations into the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement in 2022, at the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

During proceedings on an appeal filed by the Attorney General against a Court of Appeal ruling that invalidated a directive issued to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to name former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon as a suspect in the case, the Supreme Court was informed of key developments in the case yesterday (25).

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Achala Wengappuli, and Sampath Wijeratne, Ada Derana reporter said. 

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath, appearing for the Attorney General, informed the court that steps would be taken to file indictments against former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Chief Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz, heading the three-judge bench, questioned how long it would take to file the indictments. In response, the Deputy Solicitor General stated that the indictments would be filed within one month.

Senior Counsel Romesh de Silva, appearing for Tennakoon, submitted before court that if indictments are filed against his client, the continuation of the current proceedings would become invalid.

After considering the submissions made by both parties, the three-judge bench scheduled the matter to be taken up again on September 02, 2026. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

CBSL tightens Loan-to-Value ratios for vehicle loans; New regulations will reduce demand  Importers (English)

CBSL tightens Loan-to-Value ratios for vehicle loans; New regulations will reduce demand  Importers (English)

Heavy rains exceeding 100mm likely tomorrow; Warnings issued for landslide, severe lightning (English)

Heavy rains exceeding 100mm likely tomorrow; Warnings issued for landslide, severe lightning (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)