Verdicts in four cases against ex-Dy Minister Sarana Gunawardena due today

Verdicts in four cases against ex-Dy Minister Sarana Gunawardena due today

May 26, 2026   09:40 am

The judgments in four corruption cases filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena are scheduled to be delivered today (26).

The verdicts were originally set to be announced on April 30 by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal.

However, the judge informed the court on that date that the delivery of the judgments would be postponed until May 26, said Ada Derana reporter.

The four cases were instituted by CIABOC, alleging that Gunawardena caused a financial loss to the state during his tenure as Chairman of the National Lotteries Board in 2006. The allegations relate to the procurement of vehicles for the board on a rental basis, which is said to have resulted in a loss to the government.

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