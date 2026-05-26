Decisions on four corruption cases against Sarana Gunawardena postponed to June

Decisions on four corruption cases against Sarana Gunawardena postponed to June

May 26, 2026   10:03 am

The Colombo High Court has postponed the delivery of judgments in four cases filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena until June 09.

The order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter.

The judgments in the four cases, which were filed by CIABOC against Gunawardena, were scheduled to be delivered today (26). However, when the cases were taken up before court, Judge Mihal informed that the verdicts were not yet ready.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the judgments be delivered on June 09.

The four cases were instituted by CIABOC, alleging that Gunawardena caused a financial loss to the government during his tenure as Chairman of the National Lotteries Board in 2006 by procuring vehicles for the Board on a rental basis.

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