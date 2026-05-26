Nearly 22,000 deaths reported annually due to tobacco use in Sri Lanka: NATA

Nearly 22,000 deaths reported annually due to tobacco use in Sri Lanka: NATA

May 26, 2026   10:58 am

National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) says nearly 22,000 deaths are reported annually in Sri Lanka due to tobacco use.

The Chairman of NATA, Dr. Ananda Rathnayake, stated that over 200 diseases have been identified as being caused by tobacco consumption.

Dr. Rathnayake made these remarks while addressing a media briefing held in Colombo to mark ‘World No Tobacco Day 2026’.

Commenting further, he said:

“Nearly 22,000 people die every year in this small country due to tobacco use. If we talk about economic loss, according to the 2016 estimates, nearly Rs. 214 billion is spent annually. That is like building a Lotus Tower. The amount we spend to maintain the damage caused by tobacco is equivalent to the cost of building 16 Lotus Towers. The same amount that would be spent to build two highways.”

Dr. Rathnayake also highlighted the environmental damage caused by tobacco use, during the briefing.

“In Sri Lanka alone, between 9 and 11 million cigarette filters are discarded into the environment. These used filters contain toxic chemicals and carcinogens, and the environmental and health damage caused by them is immense,” he added.

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