Provincial Council elections can be held after legal framework is finalised: EC

Provincial Council elections can be held after legal framework is finalised: EC

May 26, 2026   11:24 am

The Election Commission has stated that it is prepared to conduct Provincial Council elections at any time once the necessary legal provisions are enacted by Parliament, based on the recommendations of the Parliamentary Select Committee.

The Attorney General’s Department has submitted its observations to the Committee regarding existing legal impediments and the possible measures required to facilitate the conduct of Provincial Council elections by addressing those issues.

The Parliamentary Select Committee, appointed to examine the electoral system under which Provincial Council elections should be held and to present its recommendations, had sought input from both the Attorney General’s Department and the Election Commission.

The discussion took place during a recent meeting of the Select Committee held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Minister Vijitha Herath, during which the Election Commission presented its position.

Deputy Ministers Arun Hemachandra, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala, and Muneer Mulafer, along with Members of Parliament Mano Ganesan, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Darmapriya Wijesinghe, Samanmalee Gunasinghe, and Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi attended the meeting, while President’s Counsel M. Nizam Kariapper participated online.

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