22 monks arrested with narcotics at BIA further remanded

The group of 22 Buddhist monks recently arrested at the Katunayake Airport over the smuggling of “Kush” cannabis and “Hashish” from Thailand have been further remanded until June 09 by the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued when the suspects were produced before Negombo Magistrate Subhani Abeysekera today (26).

The suspects were taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on April 25 after arriving from Thailand with a total of 112 kilograms of “Kush” cannabis and “Hashish,” valued at over Rs. 110 million, concealed in their luggage.

The 22 monks were detained for seven days for interrogation by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) on detention orders and were produced before the court on May 02 following the completion of preliminary investigations.

Investigations later revealed that another Buddhist monk, identified as Amithananda Thero, had allegedly orchestrated the illegal smuggling attempt, officials said.

Accordingly, the monk in question was also subsequently arrested while hiding at a temple in the Gampaha area.

Police have also uncovered information suggesting that narcotics had been brought into the country on a previous occasion, also under the direction of the same suspect.

In connection with the probe, another individual accused of aiding and abetting the smuggling operation had been arrested in the Athurugiriya area.

Accordingly, all 23 monks were remanded today until June 09.