12-hour water cut announced for Mahara and Gampaha areas

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) states that a 12-hour water cut will be imposed in the Mahara and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas tomorrow (27).

Accordingly, water supply will be suspended from 7.00 p.m. tomorrow (27) to 7.00 a.m. the following day (28).

The measure has been taken due to essential maintenance work related to the relocation of water pipelines connected to the construction of the Central Expressway.