Court lifts overseas travel ban imposed on ex-Minister Rajitha Senaratne

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has temporarily lifted the overseas travel ban imposed on former Minister of Fisheries Rajitha Senaratne, who is currently out on bail in connection with a corruption-related case.

The order was issued today (26) by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering a request made by the former minister’s legal counsel.

Appearing before court, the defence informed the magistrate that Senaratne required overseas travel to obtain medical treatment and requested temporary relaxation of the travel restriction.

After considering the submissions, the Chief Magistrate directed the Controller of Immigration and Emigration to lift the travel ban until June 2.