Sugeeshwara Bandara summoned by police over protest near Finance Secretarys residence

Sugeeshwara Bandara summoned by police over protest near Finance Secretarys residence

May 26, 2026   02:26 pm

The Talangama Police has summoned a group including leader of the ‘Nava Janatha Peramuna’, Sugeeshwara Bandara to provide statements regarding an incident that took place during a protest near the residence of the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Harshana Suriyapperuma.

Police said the statements are being recorded in connection with an alleged ‘feces attack’ carried out during the protest.

The demonstration was held on April 28 outside the secretary’s residence over allegations that US$ 2.5 million from the Treasury had been obtained by hackers.

A tense situation reportedly arose at the location after the protesters were targeted in the alleged attack, leading to a confrontation between demonstrators and individuals present at the scene.

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