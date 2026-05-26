Another coal vessel arrives amid ongoing quality dispute

Another coal vessel arrives amid ongoing quality dispute

May 26, 2026   02:45 pm

Another vessel carrying coal anchored near the Colombo Port has sparked controversy after concerns were raised regarding its compliance with tender specifications, the Free Lawyers Association said in a statement.

The organisation noted that copies of the ship’s cargo manifest were circulated on April 30 to officials of the coal company and the Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, among others.

According to the report, the vessel arrived from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in South Africa carrying 59,766 metric tons of coal.

The statement further claimed that the coal’s ash content stands at 16.8%, exceeding the 16% limit specified in the tender issued by the Ceylon Coal Company, potentially placing the shipment outside required quality standards.

The Free Lawyers Association said the shipment may not be eligible for purchase even under penalty conditions due to the deviation from specifications.

However, Minister of Energy Anura Karunathilaka stated that the stock of coal, despite being of lower quality than required, could still be used for electricity generation at the Norochcholai Power Plant.

He further said that legal action has already been initiated regarding issues related to the tender process and quality compliance.

The Minister also dismissed certain claims about the vessel, alleging that some parties are spreading false information for political purposes.

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