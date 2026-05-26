South-West monsoon establishes over Sri Lanka, increased rainfall expected

South-West monsoon establishes over Sri Lanka, increased rainfall expected

May 26, 2026   03:08 pm

The south-west monsoon has established over the island, and an increase in rainfall is expected across the south-western parts of the country, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 75 mm is likely at some locations in these areas, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may also occur at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, and in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee District, it said.

The Department of Meteorology has advised the public to take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning associated with thundershowers.

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