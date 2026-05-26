Several people killed as train collides with school bus in Belgium

Several people killed as train collides with school bus in Belgium

May 26, 2026   03:11 pm

Several people have been killed after a train collided with a school bus in Belgium.

A collision between a train and a ⁠school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on ⁠Tuesday morning killed several people, according to a source, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The accident reportedly took place this morning in Buggenhout, East Flanders.

A minibus said to be used for school transport was hit by a train on a level crossing.

-- Agencies

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