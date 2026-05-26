Several people killed as train collides with school bus in Belgium
May 26, 2026 03:11 pm
Several people have been killed after a train collided with a school bus in Belgium.
A collision between a train and a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning killed several people, according to a source, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The accident reportedly took place this morning in Buggenhout, East Flanders.
A minibus said to be used for school transport was hit by a train on a level crossing.
-- Agencies