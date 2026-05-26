Passenger arrested at BIA with over 8kg Kush cannabis

Passenger arrested at BIA with over 8kg Kush cannabis

May 26, 2026   03:22 pm

A Sri Lankan passenger attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis, estimated to be valued at Rs. 83.65 million, into Sri Lanka was arrested by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Division at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (26).

According to Customs officials, the suspect was apprehended today while attempting to exit through the “Green Channel” of the airport’s arrival terminal, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare at the BIA.

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old employed as a cashier and residing in the Gampaha area, officials said.

He had arrived at the BIA from Bangkok onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL 403 at 09.35 this morning, said Ada Derana reporter.

Upon inspection of his luggage, Customs officers discovered around 08 kilograms and 365 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis concealed in 19 packets, officials said.

The suspect, along with the narcotics haul, have been handed over to officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the BIA for further investigations into the matter.

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