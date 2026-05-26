School teacher dies after being swept away while swimming in Kirinda Sea

A school teacher has died after drowning while swimming in the sea at Kirinda Beach, police said.

A group of teachers and students from a school in Badalkumbura had gone swimming at Kirinda when they were caught in a strong sea current and swept away.

Police stated that officers from the lifeguard unit, who were on duty along the beach, managed to rescue the group.

A teacher and a schoolgirl who were in critical condition were admitted to the Kirinda Hospital, where the teacher was later pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as a 56-year-old school teacher from Badalkumbura.

The critically injured schoolgirl was later transferred from the Kirinda Hospital to the Tissamaharama Base Hospital for further treatment.

Kirinda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.