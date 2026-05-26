Necessary financial provisions are available to conduct the Provincial Council election, according to Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa made this assertion while responding to a question raised by a journalist during the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (26).

He was responding to a query regarding a recent statement by Tilvin Silva, the General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), who had claimed that the Provincial Council election could not be held this year due to a lack of funds.

Minister Jayatissa assured that the required funds for the election have already been allocated and that there is no issue with regard to financial provisions. However, he pointed out that the main obstacle to holding the Provincial Council election lies in the existing legal framework.

The Minister further stated that a parliamentary committee is currently examining the matter and working towards resolving the legal issues.

He added that, once the necessary legal provisions are enacted, the Provincial Council election can be conducted without delay.