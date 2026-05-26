Notorious drug trafficker Shiran Basik arrested in Dubai: Sources

A suspected major drug trafficker identified as Shiran Basik has been arrested in Dubai, according to police sources.

Police said the arrest was carried out by Dubai security forces.

Reports indicate that Basik has alleged links to an Iranian drug trafficking network and is also wanted by the United States.

Authorities further said he had been living in Dubai while posing as a wealthy businessman.

He is believed to be one of five major traffickers involved in supplying narcotics to Sri Lanka.

However, Sri Lankan authorities have not yet received official confirmation of his arrest.