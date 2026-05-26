Alleged drug trafficker Alto Dharme arrested in Dubai
May 26, 2026 04:32 pm
An alleged organised crime figure known as “Alto Dharme” has been arrested by the Dubai Police in connection with drug trafficking activities.
According to sources, his wife and two children were also taken into custody by the Dubai Police.
A Red Notice had previously been issued against “Alto Dharme,” who is wanted in connection with a number of allegations, including his suspected involvement in large-scale drug trafficking operations.