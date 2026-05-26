Govt. to implement Surakimu Lanka national energy security mission

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Energy to implement an integrated programme titled the “Surakimu Lanka” National Energy Security Mission.

Sri Lanka’s energy security has been challenged due to a range of factors, including a significant dependence on fossil fuels for energy supply, unexpected drought conditions, intermittent disruptions in fuel supply arising from and geopolitical instability and fluctuations in global fuel prices in the international market, according to the government.

It has been identified that the additional pressure placed on the national economy by the rising cost of fuel imports arising from these factors is further intensified by the irregular electricity consumption patterns of electricity consumers.

Accordingly, it has been recognized that, in order to properly manage the situation, it is essential to shift electricity consumption, as far as possible, to time periods with higher renewable energy generation, and to enhance energy consumption efficiency through behavioural changes among the public.

In order to achieve these objectives, the Cabinet has approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Energy to implement the “Surakimu Lanka” programme, in collaboration with all government institutions, public corporations, and statutory bodies led by the Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Energy, the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority and the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, together with the private sector and the general public.