Bill to introduce anti-defection laws for MPs to be tabled in Parliament soon

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa says a bill aimed at revoking the parliamentary seats of Members of Parliament (MPs) who switch political parties after being elected by people’s vote is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the near future.

Speaking at the Cabinet media briefing held today (26), the Minister stated that the government has no plans to bring anyone representing the opposition into the ruling party, despite various claims being made certain sections.

He further stated that despite the wishes of certain parties, the government has no such plans and added that the government has received a clear mandate from the people and will act accordingly.

“We have no desire or effort to bring anyone from the opposition into the government. There may be wishes, but we have no intention of bringing anyone from the opposition into the government,” he said.

“Not only that, we also expect to present bills to Parliament soon to revoke the seats of MPs who switch parties going against the mandate,” the Minister added.