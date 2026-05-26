Broad agreement reached on framework for delayed PC election

A wide-ranging discussion was held in Colombo today (26) between political parties and civil society organisations on the urgent conduct of the long-delayed Provincial Council election and the electoral system to be adopted.

The meeting, organised by the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), brought together political party secretaries, representatives, and election monitoring organisations.

Participants discussed the importance of holding the Provincial Council election without further delay, the reasons behind repeated postponements and possible steps to expedite the process.

Out of 42 participating political parties and civil society groups, all except one signed a joint statement that will be submitted to a Parliamentary Select Committee and the government.

The joint statement reflects agreement to conduct the delayed Provincial Council election under the electoral system that existed prior to the 2017 Amendment No. 17.

It was also agreed that the existing system should remain in place until a final decision is made by the Parliamentary Select Committee.

Additionally, the parties agreed to work towards ensuring 25% representation for women and youth on a voluntary basis.

The meeting was attended by political party representatives including United National Party General Secretary Thalatha Athukorala, Samagi Jana Balawegaya General Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna General Secretary former MP Sagara Kariyawasam.

Representatives from the Tamil National Alliance, including M. A. Sumanthiran, along with Mano Ganesan, C. V. Vigneswaran, and former Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya also participated.

Representing the government side, National People’s Power General Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe attended the discussion, along with members of a parliamentary special committee tasked with reviewing the electoral system for Provincial Council elections.