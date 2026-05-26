Landslide warnings issued to four districts extended
May 26, 2026 05:35 pm
Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued to several areas in the Ratnapura district owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall conditions across the country.
The warning issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (26) until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (27).
Warning Level 2: Amber (Alert)
Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Ayagama
Warning Level 1: Yellow (Watch)
Kalutara District: Matugama, Bulathsinhala
Kegalle District: Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota
Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa
Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Elapatha, Kalawana