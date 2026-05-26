Landslide warnings issued to four districts extended

Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued to several areas in the Ratnapura district owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall conditions across the country.

The warning issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (26) until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (27).

Warning Level 2: Amber (Alert)

Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Ayagama

Warning Level 1: Yellow (Watch)

Kalutara District: Matugama, Bulathsinhala

Kegalle District: Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota

Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa

Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Elapatha, Kalawana