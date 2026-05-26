Amber advisory issued for high waves and strong winds

Amber advisory issued for high waves and strong winds

May 26, 2026   06:19 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an amber advisory warning of high waves and strong winds affecting sea areas around Sri Lanka.

The advisory covers sea areas extending from Kalpitiya to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota, and will be in effect from 4:30 p.m. today (26) to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow (27).

The Met. Department said sea areas from Kankesanthurai to Chilaw via Mannar, and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota, are expected to be rough at times with strong gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph.

It further noted that swell waves of around 2.0 to 3.0 metres may affect sea areas off the coast from Kalpitiya to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

The department also warned that nearshore coastal areas from Kalpitiya to Matara via Colombo and Galle could experience surges due to these swell waves.

Naval and fishing communities have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period.

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