Youth arrested at BIA with Kush cannabis worth over Rs. 80 million

An individual has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for the possession of a large quantity of Kush cannabis, police said.

The suspect had arrived in Sri Lanka from Bangkok, Thailand.

Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old resident from Gampaha.

Authorities said a total of 8.365 kilograms of Kush, packed in 19 packets, was discovered inside his luggage.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics is reported to exceed Rs. 80 million.

The suspect, along with the seized drugs, has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau at the BIA for further investigations.