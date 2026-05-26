Manusha seeks temporary relaxation of overseas travel ban

Manusha seeks temporary relaxation of overseas travel ban

May 26, 2026   07:19 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (26) directed officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to present their position on a request made by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara seeking temporary relaxation of his overseas travel ban.

Nanayakkara, who is currently out on bail over corruption-related allegations, had filed the request before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

Appearing on behalf of the former Minister, Attorney Asthika Devendra informed court that his client needed to travel to Singapore for medical treatment and requested the temporary lifting of the travel restriction imposed by court.

Following submissions, the Magistrate instructed officials of the Bribery Commission to inform court of their position on the request on June 2.

The Magistrate further stated that an appropriate order would be issued after considering submissions from both parties on that date.

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