January 1, 1970   05:30 am

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🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

CBSL tightens Loan-to-Value ratios for vehicle loans; New regulations will reduce demand  Importers (English)

CBSL tightens Loan-to-Value ratios for vehicle loans; New regulations will reduce demand  Importers (English)

Heavy rains exceeding 100mm likely tomorrow; Warnings issued for landslide, severe lightning (English)

Heavy rains exceeding 100mm likely tomorrow; Warnings issued for landslide, severe lightning (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)