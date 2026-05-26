Govt. to provide motorbikes for midwives in addition January salary hike

Govt. to provide motorbikes for midwives in addition January salary hike

May 26, 2026   09:36 pm

Arrangements will be made to provide motorbikes for Public Health Midwives in the future, along with the implementation of the scheduled salary increase from January next year, the Minister of Health, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Health Minister made these assurances at a certificate awarding ceremony held today (26) for 275 administrative Public Health Midwife trainees who successfully completed their training.

The event was held at the auditorium of the new Outpatient Department complex of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Health Minister said the government is working to stabilise the economy while ensuring that no additional burden is placed on the public, despite global economic challenges.

The training programme was conducted across 11 centres island-wide under the coordination of the National Institute of Health Sciences.

The newly qualified officers will be responsible for maternal and child health development, health education and supervising field-level duties of Public Health Midwives.

Minister Jayatissa also noted that Sri Lanka’s free healthcare system received recognition at the recent World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization, crediting much of the achievement to the dedication of Public Health Midwives.

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