Tanker reports explosion off Omans coast

Tanker reports explosion off Omans coast

May 26, 2026   10:16 pm

A tanker reported an external explosion off Oman’s coast on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The explosion, 60 nautical miles off the capital city of Muscat, was on the side aft — an area located towards the rear of the vessel — and close to the waterline, the agency said in a statement.

The UKMTO statement added that the vessel and its crew are safe and that the tanker reported that “some bunker fuel” was discharged into the sea.

Authorities are investigating the incident, it said.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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