Sajith urges govt. to secure fresh IMF deal before its too late

Sajith urges govt. to secure fresh IMF deal before its too late

May 26, 2026   10:32 pm

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has called on the government to take immediate steps to secure a fresh agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to safeguard the wellbeing of the general public.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Premadasa said Bangladesh is also seeking a more realistic IMF arrangement aimed at easing the burden on citizens amid current global economic conditions.

He stressed that Sri Lanka must similarly prioritise public welfare in its economic policy decisions.

Premadasa warned that economic policymaking should not become a delayed process where action is taken only after shortages worsen, prices rise further and households face increased hardship.

He added that the responsibility of leadership is to prevent suffering before it becomes unmanageable, urging the government to act promptly while there is still room to avoid deeper economic distress.

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