Fairly heavy showers expected in some parts of the island today

The south-west monsoon has established over the island, with prevailing showery condition over the south-western parts of the country expected to continue, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy rainfalls of above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 pm.

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.