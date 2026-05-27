UN Security Council condemns attack on UAE nuclear plant

UN Security Council condemns attack on UAE nuclear plant

May 27, 2026   06:25 am

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday condemned the attack on Barakah Nuclear Plant in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement, adding that ⁠the attack constituted a violation of international law.

The council did not attribute blame for the attack.

The UAE said last week that six drones had been launched against ⁠it from Iraq, including one that at the nuclear power plant ⁠in the Gulf state.

Iraq is home to powerful Iranian-backed ⁠militia groups which have claimed attacks against “enemy bases ⁠in Iraq and the region” during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Energy security compromised Another substandard coal shipment has arrived in SL - Free Lawyers (English)

Energy security compromised Another substandard coal shipment has arrived in SL - Free Lawyers (English)

Energy security compromised Another substandard coal shipment has arrived in SL - Free Lawyers (English)

Govt. to implement sugarcane project in collaboration with Brazil to reduce sugar imports (English)

Govt. to implement sugarcane project in collaboration with Brazil to reduce sugar imports (English)

No fuel shortage or price hike Current fuel stocks sufficient until end of July  CPC (English)

No fuel shortage or price hike Current fuel stocks sufficient until end of July  CPC (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

Legal action is politically motivated - Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa after being released on bail (English)

CBSL tightens Loan-to-Value ratios for vehicle loans; New regulations will reduce demand  Importers (English)

CBSL tightens Loan-to-Value ratios for vehicle loans; New regulations will reduce demand  Importers (English)

Heavy rains exceeding 100mm likely tomorrow; Warnings issued for landslide, severe lightning (English)

Heavy rains exceeding 100mm likely tomorrow; Warnings issued for landslide, severe lightning (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin