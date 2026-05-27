UN Security Council condemns attack on UAE nuclear plant

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday condemned the attack on Barakah Nuclear Plant in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement, adding that ⁠the attack constituted a violation of international law.

The council did not attribute blame for the attack.

The UAE said last week that six drones had been launched against ⁠it from Iraq, including one that at the nuclear power plant ⁠in the Gulf state.

Iraq is home to powerful Iranian-backed ⁠militia groups which have claimed attacks against “enemy bases ⁠in Iraq and the region” during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies