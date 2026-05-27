UN Security Council condemns attack on UAE nuclear plant
May 27, 2026 06:25 am
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday condemned the attack on Barakah Nuclear Plant in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement, adding that the attack constituted a violation of international law.
The council did not attribute blame for the attack.
The UAE said last week that six drones had been launched against it from Iraq, including one that at the nuclear power plant in the Gulf state.
Iraq is home to powerful Iranian-backed militia groups which have claimed attacks against “enemy bases in Iraq and the region” during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies