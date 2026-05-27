12-hour water cut in Gampaha and Mahara areas today

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says a 12-hour water cut will be imposed in the Gampaha and Mahara Pradeshiya Sabha areas today (27).

According to a statement issued by the NWSDB, the water supply will be suspended from 7.00 p.m. today until 7.00 a.m. tomorrow (28).

The NWSDB said that this measure has been taken due to essential maintenance work related to the relocation of water pipelines connected to the construction of the Central Expressway.