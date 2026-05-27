Sri Lanka awaits IMF nod today for USD 700 mln tranche

Sri Lanka awaits IMF nod today for USD 700 mln tranche

May 27, 2026   09:20 am

The fifth and sixth reviews of Sri Lanka’s programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) are scheduled to be considered today (27) by the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF Executive Board is expected to assess Sri Lanka’s progress under the programme, with approval paving the way for the country to receive approximately USD 700 million in financial assistance.

Previously, the Director of the IMF’s Communications Department stated that implementing cost-recovery pricing mechanisms for electricity and fuel, while ensuring adequate protection for vulnerable groups, was a key requirement for securing approval of the reviews.

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