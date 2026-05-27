Vijitha Herath becomes first Sri Lankan FM to receive Māori Pōwhiri welcome in New Zealand

Vijitha Herath becomes first Sri Lankan FM to receive Māori Pōwhiri welcome in New Zealand

May 27, 2026   10:22 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath says he was honoured to receive the traditional Māori “Pōwhiri” welcome at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand this morning.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister noted that he was the first Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to be accorded this ceremonial welcome at the start of his official visit to the country.

Vijitha Herath is currently undertaking an official visit to New Zealand and Australia from 26 May to 3 June 2026, at the invitation of the two governments.

During the visit, Minister Herath will hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts, Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, and Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

He is also scheduled to meet senior government representatives, officials, business leaders, academics, think tank representatives, and members of the Sri Lankan community in both countries.

A key highlight of the visit to New Zealand will be the ceremonial opening of the Sri Lanka High Commission in Wellington, the Ministry added.

The visit is expected to further strengthen Sri Lanka’s longstanding relations with New Zealand and Australia, while enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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