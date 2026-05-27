Liquor stores, meat shops and casinos closed for 3 days during Vesak Week

Liquor stores, meat shops and casinos closed for 3 days during Vesak Week

May 27, 2026   11:24 am

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has announced that all liquor stores, meat shops, slaughterhouses, betting centres, casinos, and nightclubs will remain closed for three days in view of the 2026 National Vesak Festival.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to take necessary measures to close all animal slaughterhouses and meat shops islandwide, suspend the sale of meat in supermarkets, and close betting centres, casinos, liquor stores, and nightclubs on May 30, May 31, and June 1.

Meanwhile, the Vesak Week has been declared from May 27 to June 2 in conjunction with the 2026 State Vesak Festival, which is being held to commemorate ‘Sambuddhatva Jayanthi’.

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