Sri Lanka-Russia defence talks focus on security challenges and training exchanges

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, who is currently on an official visit to the Russian Federation, met with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Vasily Osmakov in Moscow.

The Defence Minister Osmakov stated that the meeting took place yesterday (26).

The meeting was held in conjunction with the Defence Secretary’s participation in the first International Security Forum and the Annual International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Issues, scheduled from May 26 to 29 in Moscow.

During this discussion, views were exchanged on important regional and global security challenges between the two countries.

The discussion also reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Russian Federation in areas of mutual interest, particularly military-technical cooperation, capacity-building initiatives and opportunities for enhanced training exchanges between the two countries.

The two parties also deliberated on matters concerning former Sri Lankan military personnel currently serving in the Russian Federation.

The Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Shobini Gunasekara, the Head of the Chancery Section of the Sri Lankan Embassy, Mihiravi Dissanayake, and the Defence Advisor, Air Commodore Dinesh Kasagala, participated in this discussion.