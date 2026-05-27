Welikada OIC arrested after demanding bribes to release passports of Chinese suspects

Welikada OIC arrested after demanding bribes to release passports of Chinese suspects

May 27, 2026   11:41 am

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Welikada Police has been arrested in Veyangoda by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau over allegations of illegal possession of passports belonging to 19 Chinese nationals, according to police.

He was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 300,000 per person to release passports of 19 Chinese nationals arrested in connection with an online scam.

Investigations indicate that the OIC had retained the passports of the individuals arrested in the Rajagiriya area and had demanded the payment for their release.

It is further alleged that the demand for payment was communicated through a woman for the release of the passports.

The arrest was made following a complaint regarding the incident, and the suspect is scheduled to be produced before court.

 

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