US Dollar selling rate surpasses Rs. 330

The selling rate of the US dollar has exceeded the Rs. 330 mark against the Sri Lankan rupee, according to the latest daily exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Accordingly, the buying rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 320.40, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 330.81 today (27).

In comparison, the CBSL exchange rates issued yesterday (26) recorded the buying rate of the US dollar at Rs. 318.32 and the selling rate at Rs. 328.69.