2019 Easter Attacks: Case against Hemasiri, Pujith to be called on June 12

2019 Easter Attacks: Case against Hemasiri, Pujith to be called on June 12

May 27, 2026   12:23 pm

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar ordered that the case filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera be called on June 12.

The two face charges, including criminal negligence of duty, for allegedly failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks despite prior intelligence warnings.

The cases were taken up today before a three-judge High Court bench comprising Justices Priyantha Liyanage, Viraj Weerasuriya, and Thilakaratne Bandara, said Ada Derana reporter.

The accused, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former IGP Pujith Jayasundera, appeared before court during the hearing.

Subsequently, the bench ordered the cases to be called again on June 12 for the submission of arguments.

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