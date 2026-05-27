Two killed, one injured as tipper truck hits three-wheeler

Two youths have died while another has sustained critical injuries following a road accident near Tractor Junction in the Ampara Police Division after a tipper truck collided with a three-wheeler.

According to Police, the accident occurred last night (26) when the tipper truck, travelling from Buddhangala towards Holmangala, collided with a three-wheeler travelling from the Balika Roundabout towards the Ampara District General Hospital.

Three passengers travelling in the back of the three-wheeler were admitted to the Ampara District General Hospital following the accident, and two of them later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased have been identified as two youths aged 23 and 24, residents of the Dadayanthalawa and Nawagampura areas.

Police stated that the driver of the tipper truck involved in the accident has been arrested, and further investigations are being conducted by the Ampara Police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle heading towards Galle near the Yalegama Junction along the Galle-Colombo main road within the Kosgoda Police Division.

The pedestrian, who sustained critical injuries in the hit-and-run accident, was already deceased by the time he was admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital.

Police stated that the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

The vehicle involved in the accident had fled the scene, and the Kosgoda Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the driver.