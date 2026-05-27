Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath has called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters in Wellington this afternoon (27).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister stated that he thanked Minister Peters for the invitation extended to him for the official visit and for hosting him and his delegation for lunch.

He noted that the two sides held a very constructive discussion on a variety of bilateral matters such as political, trade, sports, governance and the dynamic Sri Lankan community in New Zealand.

“We also exchanged views regarding the current global and regional developments and their impact,” he added.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is currently undertaking an official visit to New Zealand and Australia from 26 May to 3 June 2026, at the invitation of the two governments.