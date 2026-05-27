All liquor stores to remain closed on May 30 and 31

The Department of Excise has announced that all liquor stores across the island will remain closed on May 30 and 31 in view of the 2026 Vesak Festival.

Excise Commissioner General Premaratne Bandara confirmed the closure when contacted by Ada Derana for comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government had announced that all meat shops, slaughterhouses, betting centres, casinos, and nightclubs will remain closed for three days in view of the 2026 National Vesak Festival.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to take the necessary measures to close all animal slaughterhouses and meat shops islandwide, suspend the sale of meat in supermarkets, and close betting centres, casinos, and nightclubs on May 30, May 31, and June 1.

The Vesak Week has been declared from May 27 to June 2 in conjunction with the 2026 State Vesak Festival, which is being held to commemorate the ‘Sambuddhatva Jayanthi’.