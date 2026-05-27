President assures legal amendments to handle disciplinary matters concerning Buddhist monks

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that necessary laws will be enacted promptly to ensure the maintenance of discipline among Buddhist monks.

Addressing the National Vesak Festival today, he said that, at the request of the Mahanayake Theras, the government is taking steps to amend the Vihara and Devalagam Act of 1931 and re-establish a ‘Dharmadhikaranaya’ with authority to handle disciplinary matters concerning Buddhist monks.

He made these remarks while addressing the State Vesak Festival held at the Midellawala Temple in Thihagoda, Matara.