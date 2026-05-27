Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets PM Modi; seeks action on fishermen arrests

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed matters concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the Tamil invocation song row.

The meeting assumes significance as it was the TVK chief’s maiden official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month, India media reported.

A press release said the Tamil Nadu CM expressed serious concern over Karnataka’s announcement of a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river, saying the move was completely against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The Tamil Nadu CM requested Modi to issue a clear directive allowing the ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ (invocation song) to be sung at the start of government events.

During the meeting, Vijay also urged the Indian prime minister to take strong measures to secure the immediate release of arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen and their vessels.

Vijay presented a memorandum to Modi, said a Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) release.

The memorandum raised concerns regarding the harassment and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, demanding immediate federal intervention for their release, according to Indian media.

Vijay is also scheduled to meet Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Indian President Droupadi Murmu during this Delhi visit.

--Agencies